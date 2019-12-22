Pallisa hospital seeks over Ugx200M to rehabilitate children’s ward

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pallisa General Hospital in Pallisa District is searching for Ugshs232 million to rehabilitate the pediatric ward.

The ward is dilapidated with a licking roof, broken ceiling boards and sinks, nonfunctional toilets coupled with limited space.

The ward which admits over 90 children per month also lacks oxygen and water.

Now the concerned locals under their umbrella dubbed “Pallisa Our Home” are fundraising for the rehabilitation of the ward.

In their bid, the locals are organizing various activities through which they can raise the funds and one of the activities is a marathon which was organized on Saturday.

Dr. David Okoth, the Pallisa General Hospital Medical Superintendent said that they chose to work on the children’s ward because of its bad state.

He said the facility is generally in bad condition but they had to begin with the pediatric ward because of the attachment the fundraisers have with the children who are prone to sickness.

Dr. Godfrey Mulekwa, the Pallisa District Health Officer said that the district is searching for over 200M shillings to bring the ward to normal and also procure equipment within the ward.

Benard Eguroit, a nursing officer in the Pediatric ward said that the ward is facing challenges like lack of an intensive care unit and lack of oxygen yet children require critical attention.

John Michael, the LCV chairperson Pallisa District said many things need to be corrected in the hospital including the floor of the pediatric ward. He said the district has tried to renovate the facility but the funds are minimal.

Jacob Opolot, the Member of Parliament for Pallisa County said that the ward services are used by many districts including Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku, Butebo and some parts of Busoga.

He said since the facility started in 1969, it has not had major renovations and that it is operating with old materials like iron sheets and the water system needs to be revamped.

URN