Pallisa district struggling to establish quarantine center

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pallisa district COVID-19 task force is yet to establish a quarantine centre for isolating and managing suspects.

The District Health Officer Dr Geoffrey Mulekwa says that they had identified Kamuge health center III to host the quarantine centre but faced resistance from residents saying it would expose them to infections.

He says they have now decided to establish the quarantine centre at Pallisa Secondary School but they are yet to equip it with the necessary facilities like beds.

Kyeyune Ssenyonjo, the Pallisa District Resident Commissioner who also chairs the district COVID-19 task force told URN that they are yet to receive a COVID-19 suspect.

Uganda Radio Network has also learnt that the district is also struggling with ambulance services. It has one ambulance which is complemented by seven small vehicles to deliver patients to health centres. Dr Mulekwa says the ambulance is only used to carry patients in critical condition and those referred for further management.

John Michael Okurut, the Pallisa district chairperson told URN that the district has handed over all vehicles in running condition to the health department to complement the ambulance.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the need for ambulance services since there is a ban on public transport.

URN