Palestine’s authorities call on Trump to continue efforts toward maintaining truce in Gaza

RABAT | TASS | Palestine’s authorities have called on US President Donald Trump to continue efforts toward maintaining and strengthening the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Palestinian president’s administration.

“The Presidency called on US President Donald Trump to continue his efforts to sustain and consolidate the ceasefire, ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, restore the Palestinian Authority’s responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, and advance peace efforts toward the materialization of an independent Palestinian state,” the WAFA news agency reported, citing the document.

“At this crucial stage, the State of Palestine stresses the need to focus on sustaining the ceasefire, continuing humanitarian aid, facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, providing shelter, electricity, and water, and rehabilitating educational and health facilities to pave the way for reconstruction. We are confident that our sisterly and friendly nations will fulfill their responsibilities to support these noble humanitarian goals,” the statement said.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19. On the same day, three Israeli women were returned home. Israel, in turn, released 90 Palestinian women and teenagers from its prisons early on January 20.

On January 25, four more Israeli women were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip and Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. As many as 114 of them arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the rest 70 were deported to Egypt.