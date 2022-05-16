Paint dealers in Mbarara city dine with Plascon’s boss

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s paint manufacturer, Kansai Plascon treated their dealers from Western Uganda specifically (Mbarara) to a sumptuous dinner at Hotel Triangle, Mbarara City over the weekend.

This particular dinner was aimed at dining those dealers that missed the main event that was held in Kampala recently.

Santosh Gumte, Kansai Plascon managing director said, this annual event is aimed at celebrating the company’s dealers for their continued dedication towards the growth of Plascon as a brand and their unwavering support, even in difficult periods.

The dinner is also used as a platform where dealers are briefed on the company’s new products, current performance, and projections of the year.

“As a company, we are dedicated to understanding issues that our community faces and are continuously innovating to make sure we provide solutions to them,” said Gumte.

He told the dealers that the company has given their budget range products a brand-new look and have upgraded them from metallic tins and jerry cans to plastic buckets while maintaining the same quality of paint.

Recently, company executives said, Plascon now has rolled out a new look for the premium Woodcare products – Woodcare Interior, Woodcare Exterior, Wood Varnish Clear, Woodcare Preservative, Woodcare 2 Pack Polyurethane and Woodcare Polyurethane varnish.