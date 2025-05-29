PAC orders probe into shs29 billion police plane

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliaments Public Accounts Committee has asked police to investigate the procurement of a-29 billion shillings fixed wing plane. The plane Piaggio P180 Avanti EVO plane was bought in June 2019 at over 7.4 million dollars.

The Piaggio P.180 Avanti is an executive/VIP light transport aircraft, designed by Piaggio Aero and built in Italy. It features twin, wing-mounted turboprop engines, in a pusher configuration. The Avanti seats up to nine people in a pressurized cabin and may be flown by one or two pilots.

The Committee chaired by Butammbala MP, Muwanga Kivumbi was meeting top officials of the Uganda Police led by Deputy IGP, James Ochaya, and the international Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu.

It emerged that planes has covered a total distance of 117 kilometers because it cannot land on non-tarmacked runway.

MPS asked how the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Police would purchase a plane that does not fit the conditions in Uganda.

Mawogola South MP, Gorreth Namugga said by simple calculation, it means in a period of 6 years meaning it flies a distance of 20Km per year.

There have been reports that the aircraft is not valued at about four million dollars and there are plans to have it auctioned. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lt. General Musanyufu denied that it is on sale.

Some MPS suspected that the Lt. General Musanyufu was either telling a lie to the committee or hiding something in relation to the plane. Namugga at one moment raised discomfort at the way Musanyufu was answering question.

“So for me I’m very uncomfortable with the PS. To casually respond to such a matter. How many motorcycles would you have bought using the 29 billion shillings? Let him tells us.” Namugga pressed hard.

The legislators noted that it appears like the purchase of the plane was not procured as per the laid down procedure. They asked the Musanyu whether he had personally inspected the plane before the treasury was asked to release money for its purchase.

Musanyu had not been seconded to the Ministry by the time of purchase. He was reluctant to name the officer who processed the procurement of the plane which is now part of the police air wing but not playing the intended purpose.

The Police Airwing is a support unit, which provides aerial patrols, search and rescue, rapid response and troop transportation, aerial surveillance for pirates and other criminal elements, aerial assault, insertion and extraction, VIP transportation, medevac and casevac.

While Musanyufu denied that there were plans to have the plane sold, an article published on the Uganda Police Force website confirms that it has been on sale.

A press release under the title “Status of the police fixed wing aircraft PI80 Piaggio Avanti II EVO” dated 29th March 2024 said the Minister of Internal Affairs gave no objection to the disposal of the unserviceable aircraft and procurement of the new compatible helicopter.

“A composite Board of Survey on 19.10.2022. Inspected the aircraft and valued it at USD 4.271, 709.06. The value that was considered in the valuation analysis by Board of Survey includes; Depreciated replacement cost valuation, technical condition, based valuation, Blue book values, current marketing running prices, a minimum of USD 100,681.79 to replace expired parts and it being the only aircraft on the African continent” read part of the report posted on the website by a one Wilfred Kamusiime.

Kamusiime has posted several other articles on the police website. The same article was at the time endorsed by former Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

“It is considered option of the UPF that the Paggio Avanti 11 Evo is disposed of and a new generation compatible aircraft acquired, through the trade-in procurement sourcing method, and in line with the PPDA laws and regulations” the statement concluded.

Some MPS agreed that the plane’s value is going down but they still pressed to know the person behind its procurement. The plane has a sitting capacity of 14 persons including the crew of two persons.

“Who was the head of this plane? By that time who was the head of procurement?” Muwanga Kivumbi asked.

General Musanyufu plead with the MPS that they work on the principal of continuity by not tracing who was behind the purchase at the time. “You inherit assets and liabilities” he said.

However, the legislators declined to heed to his call as MPS Muwanga Kivumbi and Gorreth Namugga interrupted Musanyufu.

Musanyufu said MPS were making it to appear like the procurement officer is the one who determines the purchase. Muwanga Kivumbi insisted that he names the procurement officer at the time. Musanyufu told the MPS that he did not know the identity of the person behind the procurement.

Threatened with answering the questions while on oath, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu said the procurement was led by Dr. Isaac Kyaligonza. He told the committee that Kyaligonza has since been posted to the Ministry of Finance.

“You see this is why we want to go for these people. They create wastages. And they are moved to more juicy positions. CID get Isaac Kyaligonza today. The query is wastage f public resources. And from there, I want you to give this committee a report in two week” Kivumbi ordered.

URN has learned that Dr. Isaac Kyaligonza is a Board member at the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA). He is the Commissioner and Head of the Procurement Policy & Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development.

A profile at the PPDA website says served as the Head of Procurement and Disposal Departments in key sectors of the Government of Uganda, including Energy, Education, Defence, and National Security.

URN