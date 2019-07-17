Overwhelming turn up at LDU recruitment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was an overwhelming turn up of youth for the Local Defense Unit-LDU recruitment exercise at Old Kampala Secondary School on Tuesday.

Bilaali Katamba, the Spokesperson of the recruitment team I, said an estimated 3000 youths turned up for the recruitment.

He explained that because of the massive turn up they experienced challenges of disorder, but said that he is optimistic everything will go according to plan.

Colonel Felix Abucha, the head of the recruitment team I told URN that they targeted to 96 recruit youths in Kampala Central Division.

He said only 10 females were taken because most of those who turned up were unfit for the military training.

Several prospective recruits were turned aware due to lack of the requisite requirements including a certificate of Primary Living Examination, photocopy of a senior four or senior six pass slip among others.

The exercise will go on until July 29th, 2019. The recruitment exercise in Kampala started on July 15th, 2019 at Rubaga division in Wankulukuku where 156 people were selected.

At least 6000 LDUs were recruited last year and deployed in Kampala Metropolitan area to support police work following the completion of military training.

*****

URN