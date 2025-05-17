Over 50 pilgrims flagged off from Madi West Nile for walk to Namugongo

KITGUM, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 50 Anglican faithful from the Madi West Nile Diocese have been flagged off to begin the ‘Walk of Faith’ to Namugongo ahead of this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations. The 2024 Anglican Martyrs Day celebrations are being organized by the Northern Uganda cluster dioceses of Kitgum, Northern Uganda, Lango, West Lango, Nebbi, and Madi West Nile, under the theme: Imitating God’s Goodness by Doing Good.

The pilgrims, mostly aged between 35 and 80, gathered at Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara by 3 p.m. on Friday for a special send-off service led by Rev. Jimmy Candia, the Acting Dean of the Cathedral. Before setting off, the pilgrims underwent health screening on Wednesday, conducted by the Red Cross and diocesan health officials, to confirm their fitness for the more than 510-kilometre journey from Arua to Namugongo.

Delivering his sermon in Lugbara, Rev. Candia urged the faithful to stay spiritually focused throughout the journey. “Make sure as you take this journey, it should transform your spiritual life,” said Rev. Jimmy Candia during the service at Emmanuel Cathedral.

Godfrey Nasa, the Diocesan Secretary of Madi West Nile Diocese, described the pilgrimage—the first of its kind from the diocese—as an emotional moment marked by joy, excitement, and anxiety.

Arua City Mayor Sam Wadri Nyakua, who served as the Chief Walker during the flag-off, praised the pilgrims for their courage and faith. Speaking in Lugbara Ti, he applauded their decision to walk over 520 kilometers in devotion. The atmosphere at Emmanuel Cathedral was vibrant and spiritual, with pilgrims singing hymns and praises throughout the flag-off ceremony.

Several pilgrims expressed excitement and determination, saying they were confident they would reach Namugongo safely with God’s grace.

The pilgrims are expected to stop over in Nebbi, where they will join fellow pilgrims from the Nebbi Diocese before proceeding to Pakwach. From there, they will travel by vehicle through the park to Karuma-Gulu junction, where they will join pilgrims from Kitgum, Gulu, and Lango dioceses.

The journey will then continue on foot through Kiryandongo, Masindi, Nakasongola, and Luweero, with the pilgrims expected to arrive in Kampala by May 30 or 31, before proceeding to the Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

URN