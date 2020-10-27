Over 200 people in Sironko are homeless

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 people in five parishes in Bugitimwa sub-county, Sironko district are living in the cold following the destruction of their houses by heavy rains.

The affected people are from Elgon, Lusangala, Bumulegi, Gibenjeyi and Bumagabuli parishes.

Pascal Wanyala, the Lusagali parish LC III councillor says the affected residents have taken refuge in churches, schools and homes of their relatives.

Stephen Gudoyi, one of the affected residents says besides houses that the rain damaged, their crops like onions, cabbages and bananas among others have also been destroyed.

James Nandala, the Bugitimwa sub county and newly created Gombe town council LC III chairperson says the sub-county has completed assessing the number of affected people together with their property.

He says they have sent a report to Sironko district disaster management team for response.

******

URN