Over 200 Mukono residents face eviction

A family of the late Ssensiwo Kitooke is claiming ownership of 50 acres of land in Mukono saying residents settled on it illegally.

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 people in Mukono district are under threat of eviction from their homes. The affected people occupy 50 acres at the border of Mukono central division in Mukono municipality and Nama sub-county in Mukono North County.

The land which is close to Mbalala industrial park also hosts Namu-Ruth High school that has about 350 students. However, the family of the late Ssensiwo Kitooke is claiming ownership of the land saying the affected residents settled on it illegally.

Although the family claims to have plans of developing the land, it hasn’t disclosed what they want to do with the land. The late Kitooke’s widow Mary Nalwadda says that the family partitioned the land and unanimously agreed to develop it but is challenged by the illegal settlers.

She says despite ordering the settlers to present their introductory letters, they have remained silent.

Richard Byamukama, one of the residents says they are waiting for a court order as opposed to threats from the family whose members even signed their land purchase agreements. He explains that they have been receiving eviction threats since last year but they have sufficient evidence to prove ownership of the land they occupy.

James Muyonga, the Kigombya village LC I chairperson says the senior family members looked on as junior members sold off the land.

“Most of the residents are rightful settlers on the land given the processes they went through to acquire it. They bought land from grandchildren of the family and senior members coming out at this time would mean a double selling of land and that is equivalent fraud,” he said.

