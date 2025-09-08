Over 100,000 Afghan refugees return home in 1 week

KABUL | Xinhua | A total of 107,037 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Iran and Pakistan over the past week, according to a report from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation issued on Sunday.

The ministry stated that all returnees have received essential assistance, including food, drinking water, health services, and free transportation to their respective hometowns.

Additionally, more than 2.3 million U.S. dollars in cash assistance has been provided to support their reintegration.

According to a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees report released in early August, over 2.3 million Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan and Iran so far this year.

The ministry reported in late July that around 6 million Afghan refugees, most of them undocumented, currently reside abroad, with the majority hosted in Iran and Pakistan. ■