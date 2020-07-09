Over 1,000 Amuru civil servants commute to work from Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local residents of Amuru are concerned over late reporting to work and wastage of resources by civil servants who still commute from Gulu for work.

Amuru district was carved out of Gulu in 2006, 14 years ago. The district with over 1,200 civil servants most of who commute from neighboring Gulu, over 60km away due to lack of accommodation essential services.

Robert Olanya, a resident of Amuru town council disclosed to Uganda Radio Network-URN that offices at the district headquarters always open beyond the official time of 8:00 am as stipulated in the Ministry of Public Service standing order.

Martin Owor, another concerned resident explains that people who seek service delivery in Amuru delivery are forced to wait as most heads of departments report for duty after 9:00 am and also leave before 5:00 pm.

However, the district chairperson Michael Lakony admitted the challenges saying the district headquarters don’t have enough accommodation facilities for all the civil servants and added that majority of them commute from their villages of origin.

Lakony revealed that despite the accommodation challenges for the workers, the business community and potential investors should consider investing in rental buildings that will aid the stay of civil servants in the district.

When contacted, Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner in charge of monitoring government service delivery could not confirm nor deny the outcry of the residents. He admitted that district still lacks developed infrastructure and key essential services like banking and fuel stations.

A section of other local leaders say the road infrastructure of the district is appalling and this affects many things in the district. The 2018/2019 Local Government Performance Assessment report ranked Amuru in 69th position from 68 from the previous financial year 2017/2018 among over 144 districts across the country.

******

URN