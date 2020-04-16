Over 100 cattle stolen from Katakwi during lockdown

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a reported increase of cattle thefts in Katakwi district because of the ongoing lock down announced by President, Yoweri Museveni to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Statistics from the district security team show that 67 cattle have been stolen from Katakwi within the last two weeks compared to 49 in March. In February, Katakwi district recorded the theft of 45 cattle and only ten in January.

The Katakwi District LC V Chairperson, Walter Elakas, says cattle thieves are taking advantage of the lock down to terrorize his electorate.

He also notes that while Karimojong rustlers used to target majorly cattle, the recent thefts were accompanied with sexual abuse, abduction and shootings.

Vincent Enomu, the Deputy Katakwi Resident District Commissioner, says they have called for an emergency security meeting to handle the crisis. He notes that the new trend of threatens livelihoods especially during the COVID-19 lock down.

Maj. Peter Mugisa, the 3rd Division Public Relations Officers, says they are tracking the stolen animals following reports from the district. He notes that some cows were impounded and will be handed over to their owners once the lock down is lifted.

Government through Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force- UPDF extended recruitment of Local Defense Unit- LDUs to Katakwi in 2016 to help curb cattle thefts by Karimojong rustlers. But Elakas notes that much as the intervention has helped to a bigger extent, the thieves are developing crafty methods including alliance with some wrong elements in the district to steal animals.

