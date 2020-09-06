Oulanyah mourns Harriet Aber

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has said the lives of those that pass on in their prime, like Gulu’s Harriet Aber, ” is a loss of positive energy that could add momentum on the country’s transformation agenda and shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Oulanyah said Harriet’s death “during her prime has brought a sad end to her illustrious life and career, exhibited in her passion for justice for the weak in society.”

Aber, who was in her early 40’s and was one of Gulu’s top businesswomen and an associate of Gen Salim Saleh, was found dead in her bed mid this week at her residence in Kasubi Sub Ward in Layibi-Bardege division in Gulu City.According to the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, the circumstances of Aber’s death are still unclear.

“Our teams are on ground to ascertain what could have happened, and our Director of police medical services is on his way coming to Gulu over this sudden death,” Okema said in a statement.

Aber had before her death been accused by locals of land grabbing in Nwoya and Amuru districts, and was usually guarded by military personnel.