Oribags founder Rusia Orikiriza dies at 39

Renowned entrepreneur, cancer survivor, and author was a beacon of hope, courage

OBITUARY | BY AGNES E. NANTABA | There are souls who pass through this world like gentle comets: quiet, radiant, and unforgettable. Rusia Orikiriza was one of those rare souls. Though not born into grandeur, she moved with a purpose larger than life and humility deeper than words.

I first encountered Rusia in 2014, when she was still an incubatee at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI). Even then, she carried a bold, unwavering vision to transform paper waste into beauty and purpose through her company, Oribags Innovations. With hands rooted in the soil of sustainability and a heart set on impact, she was already turning what others discarded into something meaningful. She stood tall, not in pride, but in courage and authenticity. Inspired deeply, I made a quiet vow in my heart: I would document her story, because it was one the world needed to know.

And I did. On February 14, 2017, The Independent Magazine published “Orikiriza turning waste into money.” She was elated. That story became a point of connection and encouragement between us, and we stayed in touch. But little did I know, it would only be the beginning of a journey that would inspire me and so many others for years to come.

In 2020, as I began my own humble journey in fashion, without a shop or structure, just a heart full of dreams, Rusia stood by me. She supported every new stock release, drawn to bright, patterned dresses that matched her radiant energy. She wore them with grace and joy. In return, I made it a point to support her packaging business, whose outlet was located at Equatorial Mall (formerly Hotel Equatorial). It was conveniently situated in the heart of Kampala, which I frequent, and her intricately crafted, eco-friendly boxes quickly became the signature of my brand’s deliveries.

Her packaging wasn’t just about aesthetics; it embodied her vision of sustainability and care. Even when I didn’t find her in person, her team would make sure she knew I had stopped by. And without fail, I would receive a message from her—thoughtful, warm, and full of appreciation. That was Rusia: generous in spirit, present in every small gesture, and consistently supportive of those around her.

So, I did what felt right; I encouraged my entire family to migrate from conventional packaging to Rusia’s creations. And they obliged, because her work spoke for itself: elegant, purposeful, and made with love.

Then, suddenly, she went silent. Word came that she had been flown to India, battling a terrifying diagnosis: stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her bones, lymph nodes, and liver. Doctors gave her one month to live. But that was never going to be the end of Rusia’s story. With grit and unshakable faith, she underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, and she beat the odds.

Her journey is a testament to the importance of early detection, the power of hope, and the strength drawn from a supportive community. She emerged not just as a survivor but as a living testimony that healing is possible even in the darkest hours. Her now-iconic words, “Cancer ate my bones, but God preserved my spirit,” became more than a phrase; they became a rallying cry for others walking their own valley of fear.

She came back not as a victim, but as a light. Across social media and conventional media alike, Rusia told her story with honesty, faith, and love. She used her voice to uplift others, offering courage to those navigating illness and uncertainty. Though her original passion for recycling paper took a quieter back seat, her business, Oribags Innovations, kept going, sustained by systems she had built and the faithful support of her family.

In the years that followed, she also became a strong advocate for clean and organic living, cultivating a loyal community inspired by her holistic approach to healing. But perhaps the most moving part of her story was the constant presence of her husband, a man who stood by her side through it all. His unwavering love was humbling to witness, a living embodiment of vows honored: in sickness and in health.

As a development communication specialist, I was looking forward to re-documenting her story, this time not only as a tale of hope and healing but as a shining case study in innovation, resilience, and impact-driven enterprise. I had envisioned bringing her full journey back into the public eye, beyond the headlines of survival, to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs, creatives, and dreamers. Sadly, that vision has not lived to see the light of day.

As I reflect, I am deeply grateful. I fulfilled the vow to tell her story, but more importantly, I had the privilege of living a part of it with her. Beyond the dresses I design to help individuals develop a personal style that reflects their identity and boosts their confidence, my work is about storytelling, crafting compelling narratives and information materials that position and shape individual, institutional, and organizational brands.

And in this storytelling, Oribags’ packaging materials always came in handy not just as containers but as visual testimonies. They allowed me to show, not merely tell; to elevate every brand with a touch of authenticity, beauty, and care. Through every box I package, every patterned dress I sell, and every silent prayer I whisper for the sick, I will remember her. Rusia’s spirit lives on in every story I shape and every life I touch.

Rest in glory, dear Rusia.

You lived bravely. You loved fully. You left beauty in your wake. Your spirit remains, echoing through the lives you touched. Thank you for being the light.

Rusia Orikiriza died on June 12 of cardiac arrest and was buried at her family home in Katukura Cell, Kahondo Parish in Kabale District.