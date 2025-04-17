Oracle, Eclectics partner to tap into East African businesses

Cloud computing infrastructure, analytics hailed for transforming business processes

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | US-based tech powerhouse Oracle has teamed up with Eclectics International, a leading Kenyan IT firm, to provide innovative technological solutions aimed at driving business efficiency and digital transformation across East Africa and beyond.

The partnership was unveiled at a high-profile event held at the Kampala Serena Hotel, themed “Empowering Innovation: The Digital Edge.”

The event brought together key business leaders and innovators from the financial and business sectors, offering a glimpse into how advanced analytics and cloud computing can revolutionize business operations. Oracle executives Onur Kalayci and Sam Steins demonstrated the capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), showcasing the platform’s ability to manage data flow, integration, and advanced analytics.

Kalayci and Steins delved into the intricacies of cloud computing, with a particular focus on Oracle’s cloud-based solutions that include autonomous technology, self-healing systems, self-patching, and embedded artificial intelligence (AI) – all designed to redefine operational efficiency for businesses. “Oracle Database & Cloud Services are a game-changer for businesses aiming to innovate quickly,” Steins noted, underscoring the company’s advanced machine learning capabilities.

The event, tailored for forward-thinking business leaders, served as a platform for exploring the potential of Oracle’s cloud solutions in enhancing customer engagement and data-driven decision-making. “Oracle Cloud is designed to keep you ahead, turning data into actionable insights—from analytics to seamless customer engagement,” Steins added. The integration of Eclectics’ AI-powered chatbot on OCI further exemplified the practical applications of cloud technology across industries.

AI-powered chatbots, database security etc

Eclectics International, known for its agency banking and mobile banking solutions in 30 countries, highlighted its role in driving financial inclusion through its suite of enterprise business solutions. These include AI-powered chatbots, database security, data analytics, and application performance monitoring, all of which are built on Oracle’s robust cloud platform.

The company’s solution, available across multiple channels including web, mobile, and USSD, is designed to be agile, modular, and sustainable, offering a strong foundation for the financial ecosystem in emerging markets like Uganda.

The partnership between Oracle and Eclectics underscores the growing importance of business collaborations as a cornerstone of the digital economy in Africa. With Oracle powering Eclectics’ cloud solutions, the US firm is positioning itself as a major player in the African AI and data sector, as the continent looks to harness the power of digital transformation.

Robust data infrastructure

Annick Sakho, Oracle’s Director for Government Affairs, also highlighted the company’s growing presence in Africa, particularly in light of the need for robust data infrastructure to support AI development.

Sakho, who recently represented Oracle at the global AI summit in Kigali, Rwanda, highlighted the importance of data sovereignty and equity in Africa’s digital landscape. She said as countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda race to establish responsible data governance frameworks, Oracle is poised to tap into the increasing demand for top-tier tech talent and services.

“The need for African nations to build strong data infrastructures is critical to unlocking the full potential of AI and other emerging technologies,” Sakho said, noting that many homegrown companies are burdened by high costs due to limited compute capacity and the reliance on imported solutions.