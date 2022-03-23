Opposition to front candidate for speakership race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Opposition in Parliament will on Thursday front a candidate for the speakership race.

This follows a Shadow Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday in which Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa expressed his interest in the position.

Different political parties are currently going through a process of fronting a candidate who will contest in the elections on Friday.

This follows the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on Sunday, from a hospital in Seattle, USA, where he had been taken for specialized treatment last month. At the time of his death, Oulanyah had only presided over parliament business for 9 months and 24 days since his election to the position on 24 May 2021.

Article 82 (4) of the Constitution provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Basalirwa noted that he had expressed interest in running for the position and had formally told the Shadow Cabinet. He noted that this is subject to approval by the Opposition caucus and that if he is endorsed, he is ready to take on the mantle.

Joyce Bagala, the Shadow Minister for Information said that the cabinet had directed all MPs interested in the race to express interest. She said that this will help the Opposition in Parliament front a candidate who will tussle it out with one endorsed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality MP said that it would be important for the opposition to front a candidate.

Ssemujju participated in the previous speakership race in which the late Jacob Oulanyah emerged winner with 310 votes against 197 votes garnered by former Speaker of the Tenth Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Ssemujju managed 15 votes.

13 MPs from the ruling NRM party have already expressed interest in the position and these include Deputy Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, Minister of State for Defence Jacob Oboth Oboth, Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogongo, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo and Kagoma North MP Kintu Brandon, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of State for Sports Hamson Obua and others.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) chaired by President Yoweri Museveni will on Wednesday meet and endorse the party’s candidate.

