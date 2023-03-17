OPM, EU donate to Karamoja police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Prime Minister and the European Union under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) augmented police operations in the Karamoja sub-region with several donations.

As part of this donation, DINU has constructed seven police posts and staff quarters in the districts of Abim, Amudat, Karenga, Kotido, Moroto, Napak and Nakapiripirit.

DINU also donated 14 motorcycles to aid police in its operations in the sub-region aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

Speaking during the handover of the 14 motorcycles to the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Nadia Canata, the head of sustainable development at the European Union mission in Uganda said the donation is part of their efforts to ensure total stability returns to Karamoja.

“To make everything possible in an area like Karamoja, we need security and stability. This is a precondition for the social and economic development of the area. This is the reason we are working with the police as a foundation to ensure security and stability. What we are doing is cementing all the other components of the DINU project,” Canata said.