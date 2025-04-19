OO stepping down as Govt spokesman, to challenge Gidudu for MP elderly seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ofwono Opondo has confirmed he will step down as Government Spokesman and contest for Member Parliament (MP) for the elderly in the next elections.

He intends to take on Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu, MP for the elderly representing Eastern Region, and bragged that “I have what it takes to knock him out.”

Speaking on The Capital Gang show today, he said after 26 years of serving as a communicator for various arms of government, it was time for him to move to the legislature and help create reform there. He said consultations with the NRM and his friends are ongoing on what shape his campaign will take.

“I wrote to the President notifying him about the conclusion of my tenure in three months,” Ofwono Opondo revealed, confirming that he will have resigned by end of this month, to make it to the 2026 elections.

THE CAPITAL GANG https://t.co/IYIQAgPcFt — Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) April 19, 2025