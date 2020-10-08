Only 50 taxis to operate at Entebbe airport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only fifty of the 240 registered airport taxis will operate each day in the first phase of the reopening of Entebbe International Airport.

The first phase covers October to December 2020, while the second phase ends June 2021.

The move is aimed at regulating the number of taxis so as to de-congest the parking lot and other areas of the airport to combat the spread of coronavirus-Covid19.

Jackson Sserubidde, the Chairman Airport Taxi Services Cooperative Society Ltd, says prior to the resumption of their operations, they were briefed on the Standard Operating Procedures.

Sserubidde says working in partnership with Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA and the Works Ministry, they launched an Airport Taxi App to stop drivers from fighting for passengers at the entrance terminal.

He says the app provides a price list to various destinations including Jinja, which he says are pocket friendly compared to other online applications.

Sserubidde, however, says several airport taxi operators have had difficulties resuming work because of high costs.

According to Sserubidde, an operator needs at least Shillings 800,000 for the necessary requirements before resuming work.

He wants the Health and Works Ministries to waive off the Covid19 testing fees for airport taxi operators who were grossly affected by the partial lockdown of the airport.

Muhammad Kizito, another airport taxi driver, says they need close to Shillings 1.5 million to resume operations.

According to Kizito, ever since the airport was reopened on October 1st, 2020, he has handled less than 10 passengers.

He says the low volume of business is a result of few people traveling at the moment and the fear of stigma among those returning.

