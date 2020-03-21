Only 25% of Ugandans are bothered about access to clean water-Survey

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only 25% of Ugandans are bothered about access to clean water. This is according to a study by Twaweza and Uganda Water and Sanitation Network.

Marie Nanyanzi the Program Officer – Sauti Za Wananchi at Twaweza says that they asked their respondents whether they have local water management committees or boards in their committees and only 46% said they had and this was less common with urban settings where only 35% said they have.

She also said that richer households are unbothered about the maintenance of community water sources.

Julian Komuhangi, the Commissioner Environmental Health at the Ministry said access to clean water is especially important now in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID 19) but many communities are still reluctant on taking handwashing seriously.

She also notes that while they have not yet established exactly if people are taking up hand washing with increased sensitization, their already existing data shows that only 36% of Ugandans wash their hands with clean water and soap at critical times such as after visiting the toilet and cleaning babies after easing themselves.

She added that access to clean water is still a challenge since some water sources, especially in the slum areas, are adulterated with garbage and sewerage considering that only 6% of the population are connected to the sewer lines.

The rest she says have to depend on truck emptier. To check access to clean water, Civil Society Organizations – Twaweza and Uganda Water and Sanitation Network did a survey whose results were shared as part of the events to mark the water day in which they are revealing that majority of citizens don’t take part in ensuring that their water sources are safe and clean.

The celebrations to mark world water day was meant to take place in Bulambuli district in Eastern Uganda but were halted following presidential guidelines on gatherings banning mass events as a way of preventing COVID 19 infection.

