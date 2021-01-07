Thursday , January 7 2021
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / One dead in ‘coup attempt’ in US capital Washington!
Nrm Image

One dead in ‘coup attempt’ in US capital Washington!

The Independent January 7, 2021 The News Today, VIDEOS, WORLD Leave a comment

 

The protester who took charge temporarily as Speaker of the House

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT & XINHUA | A plan by supporters of US President Donald Trump to take control of the Capitol building has left one dead, and a curfew declared to help halt what many have referred to as a ‘coup attempt’.

The U.S. Congress had convened in a joint session earlier in the day to certify Biden’s victory, but both the House and the Senate, which were separately debating an objection to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes, had to recess and evacuate after protesters, cheered on by Trump, breached the Capitol.

Confrontations between law enforcement officers and protesters have caused injuries from both sides. A woman who was shot on the Capitol grounds has died, according to police.

The Sergeant-at-Arms announced Wednesday evening that the U.S. Capitol building is secure, as a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia has taken effect and will continue until Thursday morning. Meanwhile, riot police are pushing protesters away from the Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the congressional top Democrat, said in a letter to lawmakers that Congress will resume the counting of electoral votes Wednesday night once the Capitol is cleared for use.

Biden condemns ‘insurrection’

After police took charge of the situation,  U.S. President-elect Joe Biden condemned what he called “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol  after some supporters of the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump, broke into the building, forcing electoral vote counting to halt.

“This is not protest, it’s insurrection,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware. “This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition.”

He added that, “Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

The Democrat went on saying that he’s calling on Trump to “go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

Trump has refused to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 presidential race with Biden and has been pushing claims of a “fraudulent” election, which have been dismissed by U.S. courts at different levels due to a profound lack of evidence.

In a video clip posted on Twitter in the wake of the chaotic situation, Trump urged his supporters to “go home” after demonstrations.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” the president said. “We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

The U.S. Congress convened in a joint session earlier in the day to certify Biden’s victory, but both the House and the Senate, which were separately debating an objection to the counting of Arizona’s electoral votes, had to recess and evacuate after protesters breached the Capitol.

World leaders shocked

Tweets from world leaders:

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the violence against the American institutions is a grave attack on democracy

The Speaker of Parliament of Turkey asked the US to set a better example

From the Netherlands

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes in the U.S. Congress as a disgraceful.

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved