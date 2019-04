One dead in attack on hospital in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Butembo, DR Congo | AFP | A Cameroonian doctor fighting an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo was killed in an attack on a hospital Friday, police said.

The World Health Organization confirmed one person was killed and others injured in what chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described as “a very sad day.”

Armed groups have repeatedly attacked centres to treat Ebola in the country’s east, where the disease has killed more than 750 people in nearly nine months.