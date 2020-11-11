Omukama Iguru calls for violence free campaigns, elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom Dr Solomon Gafubusa Iguru I has called for violence free elections. Iguru asked the electorate and candidates to shun any acts of violence ahead of the 2021 elections.

In a message read at the Kingdom Palace by Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom Prime minister, Iguru said that this is the time for Ugandans to do everything within their means to reject violence and agitate for free, fair and peaceful elections.

The Omukama stressed the need for Ugandans to work towards building a strong democracy in the country adding that instances of violence in elections must not be tolerated since they are meant to destabilize the country.

“We don’t want to see a violation of human rights, loss of lives and unnecessary arrests of Ugandans during and after the elections, “said Omukama.

The Omukama further called on security operatives to act professionally by not preferring certain political parties or candidates but rather allow and give all the political parties an equal platform to conduct their campaigns.

The Omukama also challenged the electoral commission to conduct a credible free and fair election as stipulated by the law governing this country.

Iguru too tasked the presidential and parliamentary candidates to cooperate with security and follow all the guidelines put in place by security, the electoral commission and the Health Ministry regarding the fight against covid-19.

The electoral commission set November 9th to January 12th, 2021 as campaign periods for presidential candidates and Members of Parliament with elections set to be held on January 14th.

Eleven presidential candidates have been nominated to contest for the presidency by the electoral commission. The candidates especially those vying for the presidential position are currently traversing various parts of the country soliciting for support to be elected.

******

URN