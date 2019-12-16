Okello, Nalukenge 2019 Airtel – FUFA footballers of the year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) forward Allan Okello and Kawempe Muslim’s Juliet Nalukenge have been crowned the male and female best footballers of the year, 2019 at the Airtel FUFA Awards. They took home a prize of sh1million and a car.

“Last year (2018), I was here and finished second. This year, I am a winner. My brothers Mustafa and Bright, I also congratulate you for making the final short list,” Okello said.

Okello beat teammate Mustafa Kizza and Proline’s Bright Anukani to the accolade.

“I thank all my coaches right from my academy coach in Lira (coach Bob), coach Abdallah Mubiru (who coached me at Kibuli and took me to KCCA), coach Mike Mutebi who believed in us young players and coach Johnathan McKinstry for trusting me at the Uganda Cranes,” said Okello, who guided KCCA to the UPL league success in 2018-2019 season said.

The awards were successfully held at the lavish lake side Speke Resort in Munyonyo in Kampala at the weekend under the theme “Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Footballers”.

Juliet Nalukenge scoops the 2019 #AirtelFUFAAwards female player of the year 2019. pic.twitter.com/Fc3pPqrq0u — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 14, 2019

An equally ecstatic Nalukenge hailed the impact of coach Ayub Khalifa at her club (Kawempe Muslim) and the Uganda U-17 national team.

“I am very happy to have won this award. I thank my coach (Ayub), my teammates, my sister Lillian and everyone who pushed me all the way,” Nalukenge said.

The Airtel – FUFA Upcoming Talent of the Year was Gavin Kizito Mugweri of SC Villa and the Uganda U-20 National Team.

Kizito is a defender who captained the Uganda U-17 and U-20 teams at the AFCON U-17 and CECAFA U-20 championships.

Egyptian based winger Abdul Lumala of Pyramids was named the outstanding foreign based player of the year.

The Uganda Cranes team of 1978, that reached the AFCON finals in the same year was named the Airtel – FUFA Best Squad (Team).

Meanwhile, Shafiq Bisaso (Former Proline Head Coach) beat Mike Mutebi (KCCA) and Police’s Abdallah Mubiru as best coach

He guided Proline to the Uganda Cup glory as the FUFA Big League success in the same year, beating Mutebi who won the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for KCCA.

The high profile guest list had Prof. Mondo Kagonyera (represented first lady and minister of education and sports), V.G Somaeskhar (Airtel Uganda Managing Director), Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu (Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation in the Buganda Kingdom), former players, coaches and sponsors’ representatives.

Winners 2019:

✅ Airtel Male Footballer of the Year: Allan Okello (KCCA & Uganda Cranes)

✅ Airtel Female Footballer of the Year: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim & Crested Cranes, Uganda U-17 National Team)

✅ Airtel – FUFA Fans Team of the year: Acholi Province

✅ Airtel – FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year: Sulaiman Ochero (St Lawrence University & Uganda Sand Cranes)

✅ Airtel – FUFA Member Association of the Year: Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA)

✅ Airtel – FUFA Fans Favourite Foreign based player of the Year: Abdul Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt & Uganda Cranes)

✅ Airtel – FUFA Upcoming Talent of the Year: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa & Uganda U-20 National Team)

✅ Airtel – FUFA Best Squad (Team): Team of 1978

✅ Airtel – FUFA Fair Play Award: Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club

✅ Airtel – FUFA Women Football Coach of the Year: Ayub Khalifa (Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club head coach, Assistant coach Crested Cranes, Head coach Uganda U-17 Women Team)

✅ Airtel – FUFA Male Football Coach of the Year: Shafiq Bisaso (Former Proline Head Coach)

✅ Airtel – Male Best XI: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa, Allan Kayiwa, Allan Okello, Shafiq Kagimu, Viane Ssekajugo, Mike Mutyaba, Bright Anukani

✅ Airtel – Female Best XI: Daisy Nakazkiro (GK), Florence Naziz, Shadia Nankya, Marion Amangat, Viola Namuddu, Rita Nabbosa, Phiona Nabbumba, Fauzia Najjemba, Mauren Kinavudori, Juliet Nalukenge, Nassuna Hasifa

✅ FUFA Nantameggwa Quiz Winner: Henry Lubulwa

✅ Airtel – FUFA Presidential Award – Magid Musisi (RIP).

SOURCE: airtelfootball.ug