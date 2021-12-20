OIC decides to establish humanitarian trust fund, launch food security program for Afghans

Islamabad, Pakistan | Xinhua | The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to establish a humanitarian trust fund, launch a food security program, and facilitate to unlock financial and banking channels for Afghanistan to help the Afghan people facing looming humanitarian crisis, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday.

Addressing a joint press conference at the conclusion of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that the Afghan economy cannot progress and people cannot be helped without a functional banking system.

He said that the OIC also decided to appoint a special envoy of the body to Afghanistan, besides forging a partnership between the OIC and the United Nations agencies to deliver resources to Afghanistan.

“Sanctions should not impede the provision of humanitarian aid, and economic resources should not be stopped for schools and hospitals.”

Qureshi said “we could have the difference of opinion with the authorities (in Afghanistan), but our focus should be the 38 million people of Afghanistan,” adding that neighbors of Afghanistan will be equally impacted if unrest returns to Afghanistan, and its impact will also go beyond the region.

The Pakistani official said that COVID-19 is still serious in Afghanistan, and the OIC will coordinate with the World Health Organization to secure vaccines and donations.

Speaking at the press briefing, Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha said that a large number of countries have participated in the OIC extraordinary session, which gave hope for the future of Afghan people who face a tough winter season and can be helped during the hardship.

He said that the Islamic Development Bank has opened a special fund in Afghanistan, and the donations sent by countries, organizations, and individuals will be used for the people of Afghanistan.

Around 70 delegations from OIC members, non-members as well as regional and international organizations attended the extraordinary session, according to the foreign ministry of Pakistan.

