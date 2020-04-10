Ochola stops police officers from using private vehicles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has stopped police officers from using individual vehicles as it is deemed to contradict the presidential ban on both private and public vehicles as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In his message on Thursday on behalf of the IGP, Asuman Mugenyi, the Director of Operations Uganda Police Force said all police officers regardless of their ranks must stop using their personal vehicles with immediate effect.

According to Mugenyi, Ochola wants all Regional Police Commander -RPCs, District/Divisional Police Commanders -DPCs and Unit heads to ensure all presidential directives are implemented without fail. “IGP has further directed that officers who are using their personal civilian registered vehicles for movement either to work or otherwise should stop forthwith,” reads Mugenyi’s statement.

Adding that, “the President of the Republic of Uganda has further issued the following directives. Ensure immediate implementation. No exercising/jogging in public places. Only boda bodas carrying goods must operate up to 14:00hrs, no carrying passengers.”

Museveni banned public jogging after videos and pictures showing crowds of people exercising along the Northern Bypass and Namboole went viral on social media. The President urged people to exercise from their homes and released a video on Thursday while working out in his office.

The other directives the IGP wants implemented include ensuring that pickup motor vehicles move only if they are carrying cargo. He also cautions officers against entering private residences unless they are carrying out a search for a specific crime.

“No security personnel are allowed under whatever circumstances to assault Wanainchi,” he said. He also rallies police officers to protect tenants from being evicted by landlords especially during the Covid-19 lock down.

“Landlords should not evict their tenants due to non payment of rent during this period. Politicians unless they are on the task force should not participate in the exercise of food distribution,” the message reads.

Uganda has so far confirmed 53 Covid-19 cases since March 21. At least 1.5 million people have been infected with the virus globally while more than 80000 have died.

