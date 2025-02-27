Obote’s son joins Kawempe North MP by-election race

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Bishop Edward Stanley Engena-Maitum, the eldest son to Former President, the late Milton Obote has joined the Kawempe North MP byelection race.

Maitum was nominated on Thursday by the Electoral Commission. He was among the six candidates who were nominated on the second and last day of the exercise. The others are Moses Nsereko, an independent candidate, Henry Kasacca Mubiru from the Democratic Party-DP and Faridah Nambi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate.

Others are, Ismail Musiitwa from the Peoples Progressive Party, Mohamood Mutazindwa -Independent, Edward Engena- Independent. They join Hanifah Karadi, an independent, Mohammed Luswa Luwemba, who was Ssegirinya’s aide, Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola, the NUP flag bearer and Sadat Mukiibi, alias Khalifa Aganaga from the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party, who were nominated on Wednesday.

Bishop Engena said that although he does not live in Kawempe, he has origins sin Kawempe Kalule zone where his grandfather lived. He says he will be forced to contest as an independent candidate inorrder to unite the people of Kawempe North, irrespective of political affiliation.

Kasacca pledged to advocate for universal health services, saying that the majority of the people in Kawempe cannot pay for quality health services in private facilities.

He also pledged to establish a one-stop information center for the youth, a model which he believes should be replicated by the government, with information centers established in every region where young people can access information to change their lives.

Nambi, said she will use door-to-door campaigns to solicit votes. Nambi pledged to upgrade the health facilities in Kawempe to relieve the pressure on the Kawempe Referral Hospital,

According to Nambi, she also plans to enhance skilling programs for women so that they can acquire skills to improve their financial status.

Mutazindwa, was forced to change his symbol from a phone to a bicycle.

Henry Makabai, the returning officer for Kampala District, said that the commission will meet all candidates and security teams to harmonize the campaign program. Campaigns start on March 1st.

Makabai urged the candidates to follow the guidelines so as not to affect road users during the campaigns. He also condemned the brutality exhibited by security forces on Wednesday saying that it was unnecessary.

URN