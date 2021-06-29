Nurse in Gulu city arrested for procuring abortion

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Gulu city over the weekend arrested a nurse for procuring abortion.

Irene Atim who operates a drug shop in Layibi Go-down, Bardege-Layibi division allegedly carried out an abortion on an eighteen-year-old woman identified as Linda Adong, by giving her certain drugs to force the fetus out.

David Mudong Ongom, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that police were tipped off by a source after the girl’s condition worsened.

Mudong says Atim has been charged with procuring abortion under Gulu CRB 708/2021 and that she is still in police custody at Gulu Central Police Station and that the girl has been admitted to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for post abortion management.

Supplying drugs to procure abortion is contrary to section 143 of the Penal Code Act and anybody who commits the felony is liable to imprisonment for three years.

Sandra Adong, the Vice chairperson of Industrial Area in Bardege-Layibi division says abortion is becoming rampant among young girls in the areas. She says upon abortion, the girls throw the fetuses in rubbish pits.

She says the girls are engaging not only in abortion but also other criminal acts like theft, drug abuse and prostitution.

URN