NUP wins big in Masaka youth elections

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT National Unity for Platform (NUP) supporters in Masaka are celebrating after winning in majority of the villages in the youth elections.

NUP Youths won in most of the polling stations in the two divisions that make up Masaka city beating candidates from the Democratic Party (DP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In Kimanya parish in Kimanya Kabonera sub county NUP gathered 43 votes being followed by NRM that collected 2 and DP scored 0.

In Ssenya parish still in Kimanya Kabonera NUP also collected 44 votes against NRM’s 10 vites and DP got 0. However in Kyamulibwa in Kimanya Kabonera NRM got 77 votes beating NUP with 28 and DP with 0.

In Ssenyange Parish in Nyendo Mukungwe division also NUP won with 46 votes beating NRM and DP that got 0 in this parish. In Nyendo Parish NUP polled 111 votes yet DP and NRM did not get any votes.

The election that was conducted amid tight security was peaceful, apart from a few incidents that were reported at Kijabwemi and Kilumba where names of some NUP voters were missing on the registers.

The Kilumba scuffle ensured that led to firing of teargas to disperse rowdy supporters of NUP that tried to protest.

It took the intervention of Masaka resident district commissioner Herman Ssentongo to intervene and calm the situation and voting resumed after a few minutes.

Ssentongo asked the NUP supporters to stay calm promising that those behind this act of removing some names from the register will be held accountable.

Masaka Municipality legislator and NUP central region deputy president condemned the act of removing some NUP Supporters from the register though it did not stop it from winning most of the villages.

He congratulated all NUP candidates that won the elections saying he was optimistic that on the next level of parishes and sub counties NUP will also take a lion’s share.

