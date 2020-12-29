NUP rejects report on death of Kyagulanyi’s bodyguard

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP has rejected the police’s report on the death of one of the body guards to presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Francis Ssentaza Kalibbala, died on Sunday after he was allegedly involved in an accident at Busega roundabout while escorting an ambulance transporting Ghetto TV member Ashraf Kasirye to Rubaga Hospital.

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Spokesperson of the Uganda People Defense Forces-UPDF in a statement issued after the incident said that Ssentaza died of injuries he sustained after he fell off a speeding vehicle which was part of Kyagulanyi’s convoy.

Byekwaso in her statement disputed reports that the deceased was run over a military vehicle.

However, at the burial of Ssenteza on Monday in Kirowooza village, Kalungu District the NUP Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya dismissed the security report arguing that it was intended to hide the truth of what happened.

Rubongoya indicated that although they were not officially served with the report, they are concerned that security was deliberately misrepresenting facts about the incident, insisting the deceased was knocked down by a military vehicle.

He says that they have secured X-ray can report that indicated that the deceased had suffered a crushed skull and bones around his chest fractured.

Kyagulanyi told mourners that the death of his aide was deliberate and among the many schemes to weaken his soul and resolve to challenge the system. Kyagulanyi claims that they reviewed their video footage of the incident which clearly shows the deceased being knocked down.

Reverend Father Doegratius Kiibi Kateregga, the parish priest of St Joseph Catholic Parish in Mpigi who attended the burial, appealed to opposition politicians that have suffered any form of injustice to desist from criticizing religious leaders for not speaking out against government excesses, arguing that their voices are no longer listened to.

He urged Ugandans to stop lamenting about the challenges they are faced with, but utilize the forthcoming general election as a grand opportunity to usher in a system of leadership that will treat them with the fairness they deserve.

URN