NUP registers surge in parliamentary, LCV candidates in Teso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has significantly increased its number of nominated candidates for parliamentary and LCV Chairperson positions in the Teso sub-region compared to the 2021 general elections.

Ten candidates have been nominated to run for Member of Parliament positions under the NUP ticket. These include Julius Ocen (Kapelebyong County), Moses Ariong (Amuria County), Michael Ocailap (Ngariam County), Meshulam Elupe (Soroti County), and Nelson Esogu (Orungo Constituency). Others are Eric Anthanasius Ocom (Bukedea County) and Elakas (Gweri County).

In contrast, the party fielded only five MP candidates in the 2021 elections, none of whom were successful. This year, the number has doubled, with ten aspirants set to contest in the 2026 general elections. NUP has also nominated two women to run for district women’s MP positions in Kalaki and Serere, maintaining the same number as in the previous elections.

For the first time, five candidates have been nominated to run for LCV Chairperson seats in different districts across Teso. The party did not field any LCV candidates in the last election cycle. Most of the nominated individuals are running unopposed as NUP flag bearers in their respective constituencies.

Jonathan Okware, the NUP coordinator for the Teso sub-region, confirmed that over 400 aspirants have so far been nominated for various positions, ranging from LCs, LC3 Chairpersons, and mayors to councilor roles.

According to Yayeri Ikomu, one of the registrars at the Soroti City NUP office, the nomination process is free to accommodate the economic hardships many potential candidates are facing. However, aspirants are required to present a National ID, a valid party card, and academic documents. Among the high-profile candidates is Moses Ariong, who is set to challenge State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru in Amuria County. Ariong has pledged to assemble a team of lawyers to advocate for youth wrongfully detained in prisons. He plans to equip them with survival skills, reduce poverty, improve service delivery, address high school dropout rates, and lobby for compensation for livestock losses in Teso.

Eric Athanasius Ocom, contesting for MP Bukedea County, is challenging incumbent John Bosco Ikojo. Ocom has promised to revamp schools, hospitals, and improve the security situation in the area.

Solomon Opio, commonly known as Akulau and the current LC3 chairperson of Akore Town Council under the NRM, is among the youngest candidates running for LCV Chairperson in Kapelebyong District, now under the NUP flag. At just 30 years old, he says his priority is to help residents recover and secure land and to enhance healthcare service delivery.

Meanwhile, Solomon Epuru, also known as Solomon City, is contesting for the Division Mayor of Soroti City East. He aims to reduce road accidents by advocating for the construction of roundabouts and to ease the financial burden on traders by pushing for lower taxes at the Soroti City Main Market.

****

URN