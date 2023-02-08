NUP mourns lead lawyer Anthony Wameli

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The head of the legal team of the National Unity Platform-NUP party Anthony Wameli is dead.

According to a tweet by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the NUP Party President, Wameli died on Wednesday in the United States of America where he was taken last year to seek specialized medical attention.

“Very sad day. Just learned of the untimely death of our dear brother and head of the legal team comrade Wameli Anthony from the US. Where he has been admitted for treatment. Details will be provided in due course” Kyagulanyi tweeted a while ago using his official Twitter handle.

In 2021, Wameli was diagnosed with stage four cancer by the doctors at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts in the United States of America.

On September 10, 2021, the Uganda Law Society-ULS named Wameli as the criminal defence lawyer of the year. The ULS Annual General Meeting also voted Wameli and Company Advocates, as the law firm of the year.

Wameli, who was a Pastor at Ebenezer Christian Fellowship in Kanyanya rose to the limelight in 2017 when he represented the suspects accused of murdering former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver, Godfrey Mambewa.

He was also the legal representative of Jamilu Mukulu, the alleged head of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF and former presidential candidates retired Lt. General Henry Tumukunde and Kyagulanyi.

You fought a good fight, ran a good race. Rest in Eternal Peace (RIP) Counsel @AnthonyWameli pic.twitter.com/UmaTG93agB — Nicholas Opiyo (Pronouns He/Him/His) (@nickopiyo) February 8, 2023