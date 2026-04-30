NUP mobiliser Kalifani Chemutai dies in road accident in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya | URN | A mobiliser for the National Unity Platform and parliamentary candidate in the Sebei sub-region, Kalifani Chemutai, has died following a road accident in Kenya. Chemutai reportedly died on the night of April 29, 2026, in Endebess area, Trans Nzoia County, while riding a motorcycle towards the Suam border point into Uganda.

The NUP coordinator for the Sebei sub-region, Caleb Noah Cherotich, confirmed the incident to Uganda Radio Network. According to Cherotich, Chemutai had travelled to Kenya to visit his sister before the fatal accident occurred. “He had gone to visit his sister, but on his way back, he realised he had forgotten his travel documents. He decided to return for them, and that is when the accident happened,” Cherotich said.

He added that details surrounding the crash remain unclear, including the circumstances under which the motorcycle accident happened. “We have lost a committed mobiliser who has been active in building the party structures in Sebei. This is a big loss to us,” he added. Family members have since travelled to Kenya to follow up on the matter and arrange for the return of the body to Uganda.

Chemutai’s sister, Betty Chemutai, said the body is currently being kept at Kitale Mortuary pending postmortem examination and completion of legal procedures. “The body is at Kitale Mortuary, and we are travelling there to also have a proper investigation and postmortem before we can bring him back home,” she said. Efforts to obtain a comment from the Kenya Police regarding the accident were unsuccessful by press time.Chemutai’s death comes shortly after the passing of another NUP supporter, Nakimuli, adding to the party’s recent losses. The family is expected to announce burial arrangements in the coming days.