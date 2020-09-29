NUP losers decry criteria used to identify parliamentary candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aspirants who have not been selected as the parliamentary candidates for the National Unity Platform [NUP] have complained about the unfair process leading to the selection. Some aspirants said that if the party doesn’t address their concerns, they will not be left with any other option but contesting as independent candidates.

NUP released a list of candidates who are going to hold its flag in the coming 2016 general elections last evening. The much-anticipated list which only had candidates for constituencies in the central region came with a number of surprises.

For example, little known Lwanga Jimmy was given the flag to represent Njeru Municipality in Buikwe district against Arthur Mugabi, who has been in opposition politics for several years. Speaking to URN on Tuesday, Mugabi said he deserves an explanation from his party.

“They must tell me how they arrived at Lwanga as the candidate. I think on all the measures, I was a better candidate than him,” Mugabi said. He added that if he is not given an explanation, he will have no option but to run as an independent candidate.

Another surprise was in Nakifuma county in Mukono district, where a one Fred Ssimbwa was selected against well-known radio presenter Patrick Mujuuka. Although we could not reach Mujuuka for a comment, a source close to him told this network that he was in the constituency canvassing for votes oblivious of the outcome of the NUP vetting process.

“He will come as an independent because that process was very unfair. There is no way he can bow out of the race after months if not years of hard work in the constituency,” the associate told us.

In Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s, [NUP presidential flag bearer] constituency of Kyadondo East, the party chose Muwada Nkunyingi over Tonny Ssempebwa and Khalid Ssimbwa. The two helped Kyagulanyi to defeat former MP Apollo Kantinti during the 2017 by-election in which Nkunyingi also participated.

Speaking to URN, Ssimbwa said the only reason Nkunyungi was selected against him was that he was able to buy himself through. “I knew from the onset that they were going to give him the ticket because he paid them a lot of money. But that’s a wrong approach to politics. I’m not going to accept to be eliminated on those grounds. Therefore, I’m coming as an independent,” Ssimbwa told URN.

He added that they had a gentleman’s agreement with Kyagulanyi not to stand in 2017 and instead support him in 2021. “Let the people of Kyadondo East decide who should be their MP because there was no transparency in the selection process,” Ssimbwa said.

In Nakawa West, the party selected Joel Ssenyonyi as the flagbearer against Kenneth Paul Kakande who has been in politics for over 20 years. Kakande told URN that he needs an explanation from the party on why he was never selected. He said when he went for vetting, they said they were looking for somebody who has experience in the struggle, who has been there for Kyagulanyi, and with impeccable education credentials.

“I have been in politics longer than anybody I was competing with, I’m more educated than everybody I was competing with and I have been with Kyagulanyi since 2017 when everybody was shunning him. Based on those qualifications, I was better than anybody. So I’m petitioning the party to know why I was not selected and if I’m not convinced I will stand as an independent because I don’t want to cause problems for the party,” Kakande said.

In reaction, Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of NUP said political experience and education alone were not the determinants of who got the card. “Our presidential flag bearer has been in politics for only three years, there are people who are older and more educated than him but he’s their leader. Therefore, we believe those who have been selected stand a better chance to be elected,” Ssenyonyi said.

He added that those who feel aggrieved by the decision of the Election management committee of the party should formally petition the party with reasons why they think it should have been them to be given the flag. “There is a committee that will look into their issues and if they find them valid, they will take a decision,” Ssenyonyi said.

For Buikwe South, Sembuya Stephen Magulu was selected against long time politician Bayiga Lulume who picked, but never returned nomination forms. Speaking to URN, Ssembuya who in 2016 after losing in the NRM primaries, contested as an independent candidate, said he was selected because of his loyalty to NUP and Kyagulanyi.

“Our people need a new face on the political scene that’s why I was selected. But it’s also important to note that Bayiga abused our principal. There was no way he would be selected,” Ssembuya said.

Meanwhile in a number of constituencies especially in Kampala, the party is yet to announce those who have been selected. Speaking to URN, Mercy Walukamba, the chair of the Election Management Committee said that there were some sticky issues they needed more consultations about. “As I speak to you, we are going for a meeting and by the end of the day today, we shall have announced candidates in those areas,” Walukamba said.

She added that they are also going to announce candidates for constituencies in Eastern Uganda and tomorrow, they will announce those of Northern and Western Uganda.

List of those selected.

Lugazi Municpality-Sserubula Stephen

Buikwe woman MP- Faridah Nabatanzi

Bukomansimbi North-Ndagire Christine Ndiwalana

Bukomansmbi South-Kayemba Geofrey Solo

Bukomansimbi Woman – Nanyondo Veronica Namaganda

Butambala County -Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi

Butambala Woman -Aisha Kabanda

Gomba East-Saazi Godfrey

Gomba West-Lukwago Gonzaga

Gomba Woman-Ssentamu Betty

Kyamuswa County -Kambugu Cyrus

Bujumba-pending

Kalanagala Woman-Hellen Nakimuli

Kalungu East-Katabazi Francis Katongole

Kalungu West-Ssewungu Joseph Gonzaga

Kalungu woman-pending

Rubaga North-pending

Rubaga South-Aloysius Mukasa

Kampala Central -Nyanzi Ssentamu Fred

Nakawa East -Balimwezo Ronald

Nakawa West- Joel Ssenyonyi

Kawempe South-pending

Kawempe North-pending

Makindye East -Nyeko Derrick

Makindye West-pending

Kampala Woman-Shamim Malende

Bukuya County -Jane Zaninka Babirye

Kassanda North -Nsamba Patrick Oshabe

Kassanda South -Frank Kabuye

Kassanda Woman-Flavia Kalule Nabagabe

Baale County -Charles Tebandeke

Ntenjeru North -Patrick Serubiri Hays

Ntenjeru South -Badiru Mukiibi

Kayunga Woman-Nakwedde Harriet

Kiboga East -Nkugwa Kizito

Kiboga West- Muhammad Kibuuka

Kiboga Woman -Christine Nakimwero Kaaya

Kyotera County-Kirumira Charles Edward

Kakuuto County-Geoffrey Lutaaya

Kyotera Woman-Joan Kyokunda

Butemba County -Jackson Mawoto

Ntwetwe County-Pending

Nakasongola Woman-Comfortable Evelyn

Katikamu North-Denis Ssekabira

Katikamu South-Hassan Kirumira

Baamunaanika County -Robert Ssekitoleko

Luwero Woman -Brenda Nabukenya

Bukoto Midwest –pending

Bukoto West-pending

Bukoto South-pending

Lwengo woman-Nakasagga Elizabeth

Kabula County-Ddamulira Ali

Rakai Woman-pending

Bukoto Central-Kazibwe Magellan

Busiro East -Kanyike Stephen Evans

Nyendo Mukungwe -Mpuuga Mathias

Kimanya Kabonero-Abed Bwanika

Masaka Woman-pending

Mityana North- Gordon Ssematiko

Mityana South-Byondo Sulaiman

Busujju County-Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga

Mityana Municipality -Zaake Francis Butebi

Mityana Woman-Joyce Bagala

Mawokota North- Hillary Kiyaga Innocent

Mawokota South -Joel Mirembe

Mpigi Woman-Nambooze Teddy

Buwekula North –pending

Buweeekula South-Ainebyona Ronald

Kasambya County –pending

Mubende municipality-Bob Richard Kyamanywa

Mubende Woman-Nabawanuka Sumayyah

Nakifuma County- Ssimbwa Fred

Mukono North-Kiwanuka Abdallah

Mukono South -Wilson Male

Mukono Municipality-Betty Nambooze Bakireke

Mukono Woman-Hanifa Nabukeeera

Nakaseke North-pending

Nakaseke Central- Allan Muyanja

Nakaseke Woman-Violet Nakalema

Budyebo County- Nathan Musoke

Nakasongola County -Kyeyune Ivan

Nakasongola woman -Annet Namugooma

Buyamba County -Balaba Jimmy

Kooki County -Henry Ndinaiwe

Rakai Woman-pending

Mawogola North- Henry Mawejje Nyanzi

Mawogola South-Namugga Goreth

Mawogola West -Twesigye Henry

Lwemiyaga-pending

Sembabule Woman-Babikola Zaituni

Busiro North-Nsubuga Paul

Busiro South-pending

Busiro East-Lubega Medard Ssegonna

Nansana municipality -Wakayima Musoke

Entebbe Municipality-Kakembo Michael

Kira municipality- Lukwago Jimmy

Makindye Ssabagabo-Woman Naluyima Betty

Youth Central -Kasule Moses

URN