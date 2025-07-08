NUP launches campaign to raise sh9 billion for 2026 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) has launched a fundraising campaign aimed at raising Shs9 billion to support its activities ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Announcing the initiative on Monday at the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya said the funds are needed to finance a fully operational campaign secretariat and support the party’s candidates across the country.

“We need to produce campaign materials including banners, posters, T-shirts, manifestos, billboards, flyers, and also secure publicity on radio and TV. Mobilization campaigns require transportation and accommodation,” Rubongoya said.

He added: “We must support our candidates with nomination fees—last election it was Shs3 million and that forced many of our candidates out of the race. We don’t want that to happen again. Don’t forget polling day. Last election, we had 34,000 polling stations. This time, the number has increased, and we must facilitate polling agents at each station. So even the Shs9 billion will not be enough.”

NUP Treasurer Benjamin Katana emphasized that the fundraising initiative is designed to empower all Ugandans to contribute to the party’s mission for political change. “We want every Ugandan to be part of the journey to write history. We don’t want a situation where only a few people claim credit for the revolution. This struggle belongs to all of us,” Katana said.

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, accused the government of deliberately closing off legitimate avenues for opposition parties to raise funds, describing it as an attempt to cripple the party’s operations. “When they saw we were serious about removing Museveni’s regime, all avenues—even those provided for under the Constitution—were shut down. Look at the new Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Bill 2025; it is tailored to block NUP because we are a real threat,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi also kick-started the drive by donating Shs10 million and called on well-wishers both in Uganda and abroad to support the campaign aimed at ending President Museveni’s four-decade rule. The party has appointed Nakawa East MP Eng. Ronald Balimwezo to lead the national fundraising committee.

URN