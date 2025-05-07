NUP gets new Election Management Committee

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition political party, the National Unity Platform-NUP, has chosen Harriet Chemutai as the new chairperson of the Election Management Committee, replacing Mercy Walukamba.

The announcement was made by David Lewis Rubongoya, the party Secretary General, on Tuesday at the party headquarters at Makerere Kavule. Walukamba has been running the EMC of NUP since 2020. Also appointed is Ivan Ssempijja, who is the deputy chairperson.

Other members of the committee include: Ssebuufu John Mary, who is in charge of the Central region, Achoka Egesa Eddie, Eastern Uganda, Loum Patrick, in charge of Northern Uganda and Julian Kabagambe, in charge of Western Uganda.

Sultana Salim has been appointed the publicity secretary, Jonathan Elotu, legal secretary, Eddie Kayabula, secretary and Alex Lovans Lwanyaga as the technical advisor.

Rubongoya thanked the outgoing team and asked the new team to execute its duty diligently. Rubongoya said that by now, they will have accomplished some of the activities on their election management roadmap, but their activities have been hampered by disruptions from the police. “We have been stopped from doing our activities, yet the NRM even had to suspend parliament and cabinet to hold their party activities. Shame on them,” Rubongoya said.

For her part, Chemutai, who has been an NUP coordinator for the Sebei region, said she is going to work very hard to ensure the growth of NUP. “We are going to make NUP greater together. I don’t expect to come near me for a bribe. We want to be very different from NRM. If we are like NRM, then why would we seek to replace them? We should just pack our bags and go and wait for the country to come down,” Chemutai said.

In the previous election, NUP Election Management Committee members were accused of taking bribes to give people cards to be party candidates for different election positions.

URN