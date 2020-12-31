NUP, DP leaders in Bukomansimbi disagree on Kyagulanyi’s campaign schedule

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform-NUP and Democratic Party coordinators in Bukomansimbi district have disagreed on the mobilization plan for NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s campaigns. Kyagulanyi is expected to campaign in Bukomansimbi on Thursday.

Christine Nandagire, the NUP mobilization coordinator in Bukomansimbi accuses a section of DP coordinators in the area of trying to hijack the planned campaign programs to confuse the electorates.

She alleges that these have gone ahead to put misleading public announcements about campaign venues.

“These people are calling people to wrong venues, their interest is to confuse our supporters and the whole program,” she says.

According to Nandagire, some of the announcements are asking people to gather at wrong venues they did not agree upon with security, arguing that there could be deliberated plans to instigate clashes between NUP supporters and security personnel.

Geoffrey Kayemba Solo, the NUP Mobilization Secretary for Bukomansimbi North constituency, suspects that the controversy is a plot to frustrate Kyagulanyi’s planned campaign tour in the area for the second time.

On Sunday, the NUP presidential candidate was forced to call off his scheduled campaigns in Bukomansimbi following bitter clashes with security operatives in Masaka town, in which some of his supporters and journalists were shot and scores injured.

Kayemba says that they are afraid that some these uncoordinated mobilizations of people could be plots of disruption by ill-minded groups of people using some elements within the opposition camp.

“We don’t prevent them from supporting the same presidential candidate as we do, but how they are doing the same highly suspicious and confusing,” he says.

Veronica Nanyondo, the Bukomansimbi District Woman MP, says the parallel mobilization team within the opposition camp are ill-intentioned and aimed at creating confusion among the electorates ahead of the elections.

Joseph Kalule, the DP mobilization secretary of Kibinge Sub County argues that they also took decisions to support the NUP presidential candidate over their Party Presidential General Norbert Mao.

He argues that the clashes so far witnessed in the area arise from the existing different political shades that exist among them.

He, however, denies having all ill motives against Kyagulanyi’s visits, the mix-up in the mobilization strategy is blamed on the NUP leadership in the area that did not involve change seeking forces in the preparations.

