Number of suspects arrested over city protests hits 1,000

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people arrested in connection to the recent city protests has increased from 836 to 1,014.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga last week said the number of people arrested on suspicion of sponsoring, organizing, mobilizing and participating in protests stood at 836. However, security agencies working on information shared by members of public and Closed Circuit Television-CCTV cameras have arrested 178 more.

Out of 1,014 suspects, 843 have been charged in various courts, 113 have been released on police bond. Enanga said police records indicate 699 suspects in Kyagulanyi protests have been remanded.

“93 were released on court bail while 113 were released on police bond. Fifty-one of the accused have already been convicted. 28 were convicted and sentenced to community service while 20 others were convicted and cautioned,” Enanga said.

Enanga revealed that police management is actively working with Office of the Prime Minister-OPM, Kampala Capital City Authority -KCCA to establish contacts with families of those who were innocently killed in the protest fracas.

At least 54 people died as a result of two days’ protests on November 18 and 19. Although the protests were in more than 20 districts, Kampala city and its neighbouring districts of Wakiso and Mukono were the epicentre.

Enanga said the families of the two people who were knocked dead by a driver who was escaping from the mob during the protest will also be met and included on the list of people who were shot dead as security agencies responded to the sporadic riots.

Two people were rammed into and killed by a driver in a vehicle painted with President Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni’s campaign photo. This was after the crowds started pelting stones at the vehicle at Ben Kiwanuka Street on the first day of the protest. So far, Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID has taken 166 case files to court out of 263. Enanga said 93 are still under inquiry.

******

URN