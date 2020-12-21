Number of people seeking passports increases by 50% ahead of christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people seeking passports to travel abroad for Christmas and New Year’s festivities has more than doubled, the Internal Affairs Ministry has revealed.

Jacob Siminyu, the Internal Affairs ministry spokesperson, says many people have been visiting the immigration department to process passports since December started.

According to Siminyu, before the festive period started, they were handling between 300 to 400 people per day, but the number has increased to between 800 and 1000 applicants each day.

Siminyu says Ugandan borders will remain open throughout the festive season, adding that the immigration officials will only break off on Christmas and New Year, which are known public holidays.

“Christmas is on Friday but on Monday all our passport offices will be working. People seeking passports can take advantage of this period when people are celebrating and you peacefully get your passport,” Siminyu said.

The immigration department has urged all the people who applied for a passport in March this year but haven’t got them to approach the migration offices. Siminyu said they sent out messages to people to pick their passports but some people didn’t receive them.

He, however, advised those who will turn up to apply or pick their passports to observe the Standard Operating Procedures –SOPs put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include among others wearing facemasks, washing hands and keeping a reasonable distance from one another.

