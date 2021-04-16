Friday , April 16 2021
NTV’s Rita Kanya says ‘yes’

The Independent April 16, 2021 NEWS, The News Today 1 Comment

Mujuni and Kanya on TV recently. FILE PHOTO @ntvuganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NTV Uganda journalists Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya are officially engaged. This happened Thursday night, with a proposal by Mujuni receiving a ‘yes’.

“JUST IN: The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question,” said Mujuni on twitter at 9.49pm, with a photograph of the two lovers hugging.

It was followed by a tweet by Kanya, “Every road led me to this YES!”

Colleagues at NTV then tweeted photographs of Mujuni on a knee.

If there is any indication of what it has taken to get to the point of the engagement, Kanya retweeted psychologist @drthema soon after. “Congratulations on not taking the bait. You saw the trap and disengaged. Continue protecting your mental health.”

One comment

  1. Ssekitoleko Joseph
    April 16, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    God is above all

    Reply

