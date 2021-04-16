NTV’s Rita Kanya says ‘yes’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NTV Uganda journalists Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya are officially engaged. This happened Thursday night, with a proposal by Mujuni receiving a ‘yes’.

“JUST IN: The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question,” said Mujuni on twitter at 9.49pm, with a photograph of the two lovers hugging.

It was followed by a tweet by Kanya, “Every road led me to this YES!”

Colleagues at NTV then tweeted photographs of Mujuni on a knee.

If there is any indication of what it has taken to get to the point of the engagement, Kanya retweeted psychologist @drthema soon after. “Congratulations on not taking the bait. You saw the trap and disengaged. Continue protecting your mental health.”

