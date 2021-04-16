NTV’s Rita Kanya says ‘yes’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NTV Uganda journalists Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya are officially engaged. This happened Thursday night, with a proposal by Mujuni receiving a ‘yes’.
“JUST IN: The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question,” said Mujuni on twitter at 9.49pm, with a photograph of the two lovers hugging.
It was followed by a tweet by Kanya, “Every road led me to this YES!”
Colleagues at NTV then tweeted photographs of Mujuni on a knee.
JUST IN: The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question pic.twitter.com/85EoRJi1Gn
— Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) April 15, 2021
Every road led me to this YES! pic.twitter.com/uqyDmwsCJ9
— Rita Kanya. (@Rita_Kanya) April 15, 2021
She said yes. Congrats to @Rita_Kanya and @qataharraymond upon this milestone. 💜💜💗💗💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/Nacxdp9alN
— Andrew Kyamagero Omuntu Wawansi. (@kyamageroandrew) April 15, 2021
