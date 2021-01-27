Ntungamo FDC losers reject parliamentary, local government election results

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidates in Ntungamo district has rejected the results from the parliament and local government polls. The parliamentary and district local government elections were held on January 14th and 20th, 2021 respectively. FDC fronted candidates for five parliamentary seats in Ntungamo district with the exception of Ruhaama East constituency.

Perez Rumanzi ran for the Ntungamo Municipality parliamentary seat, Isaac Nuwagaba, Ruhaama County, Alex Muteesa, Kajara County, Dr. Benjamin Bimanywaruhanga, Rushenyi County and Deborah Namarah Woman parliamentary seat. Chrispus Matsiko ran for the LC V Chairperson’s seat on the FDC ticket. However, the FDC candidates lost to their National Resistance Movement-NRM rivals.

The FDC candidates have since disputed the poll results, saying there was a lot of violence directed at their supporters and polling agents. They also describe the elections a sham and fraudulent, arguing it was characterized with open voter bribery by the NRM party and candidates.

The FDC candidates contend that each village in the district received Shillings 300,000, hoes, cakes, bread, rice and meat to influence the voters. At a joint press conference, the FDC candidates also said there was wide spread ballot stuffing and multiple voting at polling station across the district.

They also alleged that in Ruhaama East and Ruhaama County NRM agents dressed in the campaign T-shirts of the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni stormed polling stations where they beat polling agents and stuffed ballots.

Alex Muteesa, the loser of the Kajara County parliamentary polls, says despite being five candidates, the results of one of the candidates were not included on the result transmission forms.

However, Maria Mirembe, the Ntugamo District NRM party Registrar has dismissed the accusations by the FDC candidates as mere excuses. She advises the candidates to seek court redress if they are dissatisfied with the election results.

Yona Musinguzi, the Ntungamo Municipality MP elect has also asked the election losers to disentangle from cheap politics and accept the defeat. “NRM is a strong party that people still believe in. Those FDC losers should untie themselves from cheap politics and accept defeat,” he said.

