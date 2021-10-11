NSSF Lubowa housing project wins international property award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Social Security Fund has won the five-star award for the Africa and Arabia Property awards for their real estate project in Lubowa, dubbed Solana, it said on Oct.11.

This was during a virtual awards ceremony in London that brought together the best property professionals from Africa and Arabia.

The awards are part of the prestigious International Property Awards that celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry worldwide.

They are judged by an independent panel of over 80 leading global industry experts focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

The Fund’s Solana Lifestyle and Residences project scooped two five-star awards, Best Mixed-Use Development Uganda, and Best Residential Development Uganda.

The Fund’s Solana Lifestyle and Residences project has also been further nominated as the best residential development project in Africa and will compete with top real estate residential projects globally during the grand finale scheduled for December 2021.

Patrick Ayota, the deputy managing director at NSSF said, these awards are a testimony that the five-star awards give them an opportunity to showcase NSSF, Solana Lifestyle and Residences and the country’s achievements on the world stage; a confirmation that taking the bold decision to build Solana was the right one.

Uganda’s real estate projects are beginning to meet global standards.

Solana Lifestyle and Residences project lies on the Fund’s 600 acres in Lubowa, an upmarket destination in Wakiso district, Central Uganda. It is being implemented in ten phases over a period of 10 years.