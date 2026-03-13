NSSF Career Expo debates ‘man vs machine’

Technological change is about accelerating productivity, fostering innovation- Minister Musenero tells students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, has said technological change is happening rapidly, and its real goal is to accelerate productivity, foster market access, innovation, and improve service delivery.

“So, the real goal of technological change is to accelerate productivity, expand market access, foster innovation, and improve service delivery. Industrial revolutions are not simply about gadgets. They are about increasing the speed and scale at which value is created,” she stated.

Dr. Musenero was speaking during the launch of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Career Expo 2026, at Makerere University on March 11th 2026. The expo, which is a nationwide university and tertiary institutions’ outreach initiative aimed at preparing young people for the rapidly evolving world of work, is shaped by technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

Organised under the theme, “Man Vs Machine: Thriving in the Age of Automation,” the Career Expo will take place across 14 universities and tertiary institutions between 11th March and 21st April 2026, supported by different partners such as Absa Bank Uganda, Federation of Uganda Employers, Fenon Entertainment, ACCA, PEPSI, and AI studio Uganda.

The Minister explained that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is part of the digital transformation that started long ago, and with each stage, new technologies are added, improved, and embedded into everyday lives.

“Every industrial revolution starts small, grows, takes over, and eventually becomes unavoidable. Digital transformation, including AI, shifts value creation from traditional parts of the economy into the digital economy,” said Musenero.

Speaking at the Expo, the Absa Bank Uganda Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer, Michael Segwaya, said: “The question today is no longer whether Artificial Intelligence will shape the future of work. The real question is how prepared we are to work alongside it. Uganda is one of the youngest countries in the world. Nearly three-quarters of our population is under the age of 30. Every year, thousands of graduates step out of lecture halls and into the job market.”

He explained that workplaces have changed and technology has evolved quickly, with entire industries increasing and AI becoming part of how the work gets done.

“AI assistants are helping customers resolve simple issues instantly, like checking balances, understanding transactions, or resetting PINs. In short, AI is automating routine work and freeing people to focus on higher-value decisions,” said Segwaya.

Gerald Paul Kasaato, Deputy Managing Director, NSSF, said that the fund has an obligation to prepare young Ugandans for the realities of the workplace.

“Every year, over 25,000 students graduate from universities and tertiary institutions across the country, yet the world of work is evolving every single day. We believe the Expo allows students to better understand these realities and prepare themselves for meaningful careers.”

To prepare young people for the future of work, Absa Bank Uganda has programs such as the Ready to Work program, a free digital skills platform designed to help young people build confidence, capability, and momentum toward employment, entrepreneurship, or further study.

In addition, programs such as the ElevateHer programme, certified by Microsoft, are designed to give women free and practical job-ready AI skills.

The Expo seeks to empower students with practical insights on the future of employment, emerging skills, digital transformation, financial literacy, and long-term savings planning. Through interactive sessions, panel discussions, and mentorship engagements, students will gain valuable knowledge on how to navigate a labour market increasingly influenced by automation and artificial intelligence.