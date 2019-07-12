NRM’s Emmanuel Urombi wins Nebbi LCV by-election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emmanuel Urombi has been declared winner of the Nebbi LCV by-election.

Orombi of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party garnered 20,280 votes, defeating Vicky Onyai of Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party who obtained 4,022 votes. George Uthuba an Independent Candidate got 18,323 votes.

Orombi was declared winner by Michael Arinaitwe, the Returning Officer Nebbi.

Orombi attributed his victory to the unique campaign strategy he exhibited.

However, Uthuba rejected the results accusing the NRM leaders of using the local councils to bribe voters with money and use of security personnel to alter results in favour of the NRM Candidate.

Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission chairman dismissed Uthuba’s claims.

After the results were announced, Orombi’s supporters took to the streets to celebrate their victory.

*****

URN