NRM Tribunal upholds Lt Gen Tumukunde’s victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has upheld the victory of former presidential candidate Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde as the party’s flag bearer for Rukungiri Municipality.

This follows the dismissal of a petition filed by his rival, Isaac Atukunda, challenging Tumukunde’s eligibility and the integrity of the July 17 NRM primary elections.

Atukunda, who garnered 1,646 votes, sought the nullification of the results and a fresh poll, arguing that Tumukunde, who received 4,542 votes, was illegally registered as an NRM member, improperly nominated, and engaged in various electoral malpractices. These included allegations of bribery, intimidation, violence, and allowing ineligible voters to participate in the election. The incumbent MP, Elisa, came second in the race with 2,826 votes.

But in his petition, Atukunda, who was the third, contended that Tumukunde had ceased to be an NRM member when he contested as a presidential candidate in the 2021 elections under a different political platform. He also argued that Tumukunde was ineligible due to not residing in Rukungiri Municipality and accused him of orchestrating widespread election irregularities that undermined the credibility of the primaries.

But, Tumukunde, through his lawyers of JByamukama and Company Advocates, led by Jude Byamukama, asked the Tribunal to dismiss the petition.

Byamukama told the panel headed by Elton Mugabi that their client was validly nominated by the NRM Electoral Commission and that the petitioner did not raise any objection on nomination day and as such is stopped from raising it now.

It was the lawyers’ submission that the scope of inquiry of the tribunal is restricted to what happened on polling day. The Tribunal heard that Tumukunde contested as an independent candidate in the 2021 presidential elections and never resigned nor was he dismissed from the ruling party NRM, and he remains a voter and resident of Rwakabengo “B” village in Rukungiri Municipality.

However, in a ruling, the Tribunal has concurred with Tumukunde’s submissions and dismissed all of Atukunda’s claims and found that Tumukunde was validly nominated and rightfully declared the winner.

On the question of party membership, the Tribunal found no evidence that Tumukunde had officially left or been dismissed from the NRM. It noted that although he contested as an independent presidential candidate in 2021, this alone did not amount to automatic expulsion from the party. The Tribunal emphasized that dismissal from NRM under its constitution must follow due process, including a fair hearing—none of which had been evidenced in this case.

The Tribunal also relied on the updated 2025 NRM membership registration guidelines, which recognise members rejoining the party through village committees and the Directorate of Legal Services. In the absence of proof that this procedure was violated, the Tribunal concluded that Tumukunde was a registered and eligible NRM member.

On the issue of residency, the Tribunal pointed to national electoral laws, clarifying that residency is not a constitutional requirement for parliamentary candidates. The NRM primaries guidelines exclude residency as a condition for parliamentary aspirants, aligning with the Parliamentary Elections Act, which governs national qualifications. As such, Tumukunde’s candidacy could not be invalidated on residency grounds.

The Tribunal has also rejected allegations of electoral malpractices as being too vague and unsubstantiated. While Atukunda alleged bribery, intimidation, and the use of ineligible voters, the Tribunal found that he failed to name specific individuals involved or to link these alleged actions directly to Tumukunde or his official agents. The panel noted that such claims, made without concrete evidence, could not meet the legal threshold required to overturn election results.

Furthermore, the Tribunal found that even if some irregularities had occurred, they were limited in scope and could not have affected the substantial outcome of the election, particularly given the large margin of over 3,000 votes between the two candidates.

According to the Tribunal, Atukunda failed to prove any of the claims to the required standard of proof. Consequently, it upheld Tumukunde’s declaration as the NRM flag bearer and declined to order a fresh poll.

The ruling was signed by Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime, alongside members Stanley Kangye, Blair Afwebembeire, and Elton Mugabi.

Lawyer Byamukama welcomed the ruling.

Relatedly, the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal has dismissed a petition by Vincent Orena challenging the elections in Kanyum County, Kumi District. Orena, who got 7,075 votes, accused the winner, Opolot Simon Peter Okwalinga, who scored 17,064 votes, of benefiting from election irregularities.

However, the Tribunal has found Orena’s evidence insufficient and ruled that he failed to meet the required legal standard.

The panel upheld Opolot’s victory, confirming him as the official NRM flag bearer for Kanyum County.

Elsewhere in Mbale, the Tribunal has declared Mukhaye Miriam Massa Wangisi as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Mbale District Woman Member of Parliament. Mukhaye was represented by Lawyer Nandah Charles Wamukota. She was confirmed after dismissal of a petition by her, Lunyolo Aisha Sylvia, who had accused her of alteration of declaration forms.

The NRM Director of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Enoch Barata, has indicated that another set of rulings is expected later on in the day. He added, however, that he has not seen any nullifications of people’s victories so far in the first batch.

***

URN