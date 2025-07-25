NRM Tribunal receives 380 election petitions ahead of next week’s hearings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Elections Disputes Tribunal, John Musiime, has said that they have received 381 petitions from across the country following the party’s parliamentary primary elections.

He revealed this during a press briefing held on Friday at Kyadondo Road.

Musiime said their mandate is to receive, hear, and resolve electoral grievances arising from the primaries, in full compliance with the NRM Constitution, the Election Regulations of 2025, and the relevant national legal framework.

He noted that the large number of petitions reflected both the competitiveness of the primaries and the high level of public interest in internal party democracy.

The tribunal, he said, remains guided by the principles of fairness, impartiality, and transparency.

The nature of the petitions submitted to the tribunal cuts across a wide range of electoral issues. Musiime revealed that many complaints involve allegations of vote rigging, incidents of multiple voting, obstruction and intimidation of polling agents, and claims that ineligible individuals were allowed to contest.

He also said that a number of petitions also point to procedural irregularities during both the voting and tallying processes. These complaints, he added, highlight the critical need for internal accountability and the continued strengthening of party electoral systems.

To facilitate the orderly handling of the cases, the tribunal has been organised into eight separate panels, each composed of experienced legal practitioners and dedicated cadres of the parties. Hearings are scheduled to begin on Tuesday July 29, starting at 9:00 AM.

Musiime assured the public that every case will be handled on its merit and that all parties involved, whether petitioners or respondents, will have equal opportunity to present their evidence. He reiterated that decisions will be grounded solely on the facts presented and the applicable laws.

Musiime also clarified procedural requirements, noting that under the 2025 Guidelines for Filing and Handling Election Petitions, each petitioner is expected to serve a copy of their complaint on the respondent.

In addition to this formal requirement, the tribunal has committed to notifying respondents directly through mainstream media, electronic communication, and, where possible, through direct phone contact using details submitted at nomination. This, according to Musiime, is to ensure fairness and avoid unnecessary delays caused by a lack of communication.

While the tribunal works within tight deadlines, it is targeting to conclude all hearings and render its decisions by September 1, 2025.

Musiime called upon all parties to cooperate with the tribunal, adhere to the hearing schedules, and respect its procedures.

To maintain order and efficiency, only five persons per party, including legal representatives will be allowed to attend the hearings in person. Written evidence may, however, be filed from as many witnesses as necessary. Furthermore, no parking will be available at the hearing venue, and parties have been advised to make alternative arrangements.

Musiime emphasised that hearing notices will clearly state whether a case is scheduled for the morning or afternoon session, and that parties should only appear during their designated time slots. This, he said, is to ensure that proceedings run smoothly and to avoid unnecessary congestion at the venue.

He urged the candidates and their supporters to respect the tribunal process and avoid inflammatory conduct that could undermine the party’s cohesion. He warned that attempts to intimidate tribunal members or disrupt proceedings would not be tolerated. Instead, he encouraged all parties to place their faith in the tribunal’s impartial mechanisms for resolving disputes.

Musiime was accompanied by the Director of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Enoch Barata,

Barata said that the tribunal will be an important pillar in strengthening internal party democracy and accountability.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Chairman of the NRM Part,y on July 17th 2025 appointed Lawyer Musiime and 28 other Lawyers to superintend the hearing of election complaints, arguing that Dr. Tanga Odoi the Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission who organized the elections, can’t be the same person to hear complaints raised against the conduct of his election.

URN