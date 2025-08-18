NRM tribunal quashes victory of 4 flag bearers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has nullified elections for four Parliamentary flag bearers and ordered fresh elections within three of these constituencies. In Rwampara District, the Tribunal nullified the victory of Molly Asiimwe, the incumbent Woman MP, and announced Anna Kansiime as the new flag bearer. After Kansiime’s successful petition, it was established that she had won with a margin of more than 7,000 votes but Asiimwe had falsified the results.

According to the latest batch of rulings delivered on Sunday by the Tribunal, headed by lawyer John Musiime, fresh elections will be held in Ntungamo Municipality in seven polling stations where voting did not take place on July 17, 2025, thereby disenfranchising voters. Elections will also be held in Buyende for the District Woman MP flag bearer in 56 polling stations and in Namayingo South Constituency in four polling stations.

The Tribunal clarified that the victories of individuals earlier declared as flag bearers for these constituencies have been set aside and that new ones will be announced following the outcome of the fresh polls. This means the declaration of Yona Musinguzi as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Ntungamo Municipality has been annulled. A new flag bearer will be announced once results from the fresh elections have been compiled.

“A new election shall be conducted in the polling stations/cells that did not vote namely, Cell 6, Cell 8, Kinoni, Cell 3, Nyabubare, Nyakihanga, and Cell 9, to be concluded within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this ruling,” reads the decision. The petitioners — Ankwasa Philip, Beyendeza Edward, Katureebe Michael, and Nuwagira Eric Kacafu — had contested Musinguzi’s victory, alleging malpractices such as vote rigging, obstruction of voters, and solicitation of votes on polling day.

While they asked for a full re-run, the Tribunal ruled that only the seven polling stations where irregularities occurred required fresh elections since the disenfranchisement of 9,966 voters was significant compared to Musinguzi’s margin of 3,405 votes. In Buyende District, petitioner Achom Robina Kaima challenged the victory of Namulondo Sarah, citing irregularities such as the use of exercise books instead of official Declaration of Results Forms, missing elections in several polling stations, and interference from political and security actors.

The Tribunal upheld her petition, nullifying Namulondo’s victory and ordering fresh elections in 56 polling stations. In Namayingo South, petitioners Ouma Willy and Barasa Moses argued that no elections were held in four villages, disenfranchising 1,924 registered voters. With the margin between the winner and runner-up being just 301 votes, the Tribunal agreed that the disenfranchisement was substantial and materially affected the results. It annulled the outcome and ordered fresh elections in the affected polling stations.

For Rwampara District Woman MP, the Tribunal noted discrepancies between Asiimwe and Kansiime’s tallies. Kansime presented original DR Forms from 231 polling stations, which showed she secured 25,773 votes against Asiimwe’s 18,474 — a clear margin of 7,299 votes. The Tribunal confirmed Kansiime as the rightful NRM flag bearer. Meanwhile, the Tribunal dismissed the petition filed against Annet Nabirye’s victory as the Luuka District Woman MP flag bearer by former Minister Esther Mbayo.

It also upheld the victories of Minister Milly Babalanda (Budiope West), Engineer Moses Magogo (Budiope East), and Kibaaju Charity Kamuhanda, whose win had been challenged by Mbarara City MP Rita Akankwatsa and Bonnie Kiconco Kashaija Mutungi.

The decisions of the Tribunal were delivered by a panel including lawyers Anthony Bazira, Patrick Rutembana, Joseph Ogwang, Tendo Lubwama, Isaac Okurut, Joseph Lobalang, Ronald Tusingwire, and Nelson Kamuhanda, and certified by the Chairperson, John Musiime.

Several petitions remain pending before the Tribunal, including those from Lwemiyaga Constituency, Rwampara East, Terego East, and Kampala District Woman MP. The majority, however, have been concluded, with LC5 petitions expected to be ruled upon in the coming days.