NRM Primaries: Four injured in Bushenyi

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people in Bushenyi district are nursing injuries they sustained in suspected electoral violence. They are Hamidu Mugisha, Gordius Kakubiro, Bahati Amir and Asharaf Nimwesiga.

Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson, says the four were injured in a fight that broke out in Cell C ward 4 in Ishaka division in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality on Wednesday evening.

Three of the injured are supporters of Annet Katusiime Mugisha, who is contesting for election as Bushenyi National Resistance Movement-NRM Woman Parliamentary candidate.

He explains that after the first skirmish, Katusiime’s supporters continued with their work of pinning up her campaign posters by they were attacked by another group suspected to be supporters of the incumbent Bushenyi Woman Member of Parliament, Mary Karooro Okurut.

He explained that although no one has been arrested in connection to the attack, they have recorded some names of the suspected attackers. “We have some names we are investigating. I may not mention them here not to jeopardize investigations,” he said.

Bushenyi District NRM party Chairperson, Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba has condemned the acts of violence noting that he believes in free and clean elections. He also dismisses accusations leveled by some people against him and his executive for the mess, saying they are open to all candidates.

Both Mary Karooro Okurut and Annet Katusiime Mugisha were not readily for comment as they didn’t pick repeated calls by our reporter to their known cellphones.

The NRM primaries for parliamentary candidates are scheduled for September 4th, 2020.

URN