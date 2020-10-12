NRM Primaries: Former educationists wins western older persons MP’s flag

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired educationist, Joram Ruranga Tibasiimwa is the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate for the position of the Western region older person’s parliamentary slot.

He was declared the winner by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi on Sunday following the primary elections held on Sunday. Unlike in the past elections when special interest groups elections took place in the same, this time due to COVID-19 pandemic delegates voted from their respective districts and transmitted the results to the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters.

Tibasiimwa garnered 215 votes beating three others contenders including Anna Muhindo Bakazimbaga, who came second with 30 votes, followed by Emeritus Bishop Zebedee Kahangwa-Masereka with 29 votes and Priscah Mwesigwa came last with 2 votes. Tibasiimwa will hold the NRM flag in the 2021 general elections. Once elected, he will represent 32 districts and 12 municipalities in Rwenzori, Kigezi and Ankole regions.

Born in 1943 in Rubingo in Kitwe in Kyeizooba Sub County in the then greater Bushenyi district, 77-year- old Tibasiimwa is a renowned educationist who has served in most prominent schools in western Uganda as teacher and Headteacher for over 33 years. Some of the schools are Mbarara High School, Muntuyera High School Kitunga, and Mtorere Secondary school.

He joined politics in 2002 as Kyeizoba Sub County LC V councilor and went on to become the speaker for Greater Bushenyi. He is currently the chairperson National Council for Older Persons, a position he has held from 2016. He is also chairperson Nkore Older Persons Association from 2007 to date.

Shortly after his declaration Tibasiimwa, said he will lobby government to reduce the age for older persons from 80 to the internationally recognised age of 60 years.

