NRM nominates VP Alupo, 2 ministers for primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has, in a special session, nominated Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, Security Minister Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi and State Minister for Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello to contest for various parliamentary positions within the party’s internal electoral process.

According to Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, the three have been nominated earlier than other aspirants because they will be away on official state duties during the official nomination period.

He clarified that while the official nomination exercise is scheduled to begin on June 17 and run until June 30, 2025, the deadline for picking nomination forms is tomorrow, June 14, at midday. Dr. Odoi emphasised the importance of discipline and punctuality for all party members seeking nomination.

Alupo is contesting to reclaim her seat as Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament. Minister Jim Muhwezi has been nominated to run for the Rujumbura County Constituency, and Minister Rose Lilly Akello is contesting for the Karenga District Woman MP seat.

After her nomination, Alupo, whose seat is being negotiated by former Uganda People’s Congress Member Cecelia Anyakoit, expressed appreciation for the nomination process, describing it as short, simple, and easy. She said that democracy, one of the NRM’s core principles, is being observed.

Alupo called for a peaceful, free, and fair internal election and urged fellow participants to remain calm and united while working to popularise the achievements of the NRM government over the past five years.

Alupo, who was accompanied by dozens of her supporters wearing campaign t-shirts, noted that she often faces many opponents during elections, but sees this as an opportunity to hear different perspectives and build unity.

She dismissed reports alleging she is intimidating voters in Katakwi, calling them false and misguided. Alupo insisted that the NRM is a mass party that wins through broad support, not coercion.

She emphasized that whoever wins through the official lining-up method should be the very person awarded with the party flag.

Alupo has also called for non-discrimination based on tribe, religion, gender, or social status and reaffirmed her commitment to following all the rules governing the internal election process. She said she has studied the guidelines thoroughly and expects both participants and election officials to respect and uphold them.

Dr. Tanga Odoi emphasised that the commission remains committed to transparency and fairness throughout the nomination and election period.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Bumomansimbi Fred Pax Kalema has also picked forms expressing interest you contest Bukoto East Parliamentary seat in Masaka District.

Currently, the seat is occupied by National Unity Platform’s MP Ronald Evans Kanyiike.

Kalema said that since 2011, the constituency has had opposition legislators, which has affected service delivery in the area. He said that as the NRM cadre, he has come to present his lobbying skills and to improve education services and also to fight against land wrangles in the area.

So far, more than 2,300 people have expressed interest in standing for various positions and have picked nomination forms after paying 3 million shillings for Parliamentary seats and 1 million for LC5 District chairperson seats and Mayoral seats.

The forms will be returned next week.

